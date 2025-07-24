Deckers Outdoor Corp Announces Increase In Q1 Income, Beats Estimates

(RTTNews) - Deckers Outdoor Corp (DECK) reported a profit for its first quarter that Increases, from last year and beat the Street estimates.

The company's bottom line totaled $139.20 million, or $0.93 per share. This compares with $115.63 million, or $0.75 per share, last year.

Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $0.68 per share. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

The company's revenue for the period rose 16.9% to $964.54 million from $825.35 million last year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: $1.38 - $1.42B

