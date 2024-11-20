Deckers Outdoor CEO Stefano sells 15,000 common shares

In a regulatory filing, Deckers Outdoor (DECK) president and CEO Caroti Stefano disclosed the sale of 15,000 common shares of the company on November 19 at a price of $175.73 per share.

