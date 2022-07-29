Deckers Outdoor Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for DECK

In trading on Friday, shares of Deckers Outdoor Corp. (Symbol: DECK) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $310.77, changing hands as high as $317.19 per share. Deckers Outdoor Corp. shares are currently trading up about 9.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of DECK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, DECK's low point in its 52 week range is $212.93 per share, with $451.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $311.63.

