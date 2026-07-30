Deckers Growth Outlook Rests on HOKA, UGG and Global Market Expansion

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK enters fiscal 2027 with growth still anchored in HOKA, UGG, direct-to-consumer expansion and international demand.



The outlook is not risk-free. Tariffs, higher investments and uneven regional growth are pressuring near-term operating income, making execution central to the company’s long-term earnings potential.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deckers Outdoor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

HOKA Keeps Deckers’ Growth Engine Running

HOKA remains Deckers’ largest growth engine. First-quarter fiscal 2027 sales increased 7.7% to $703.5 million, with management still expecting low-double-digit growth for the brand in fiscal 2027.



The brand’s assortment is broadening across road running, trail and lifestyle. Clifton, Bondi, Speedgoat, Mach, Mafate and Skyward are helping HOKA reach more wearing occasions while maintaining its performance identity.

Deckers Broadens UGG Beyond Cold Weather

UGG sales rose 4.9% to $278 million in the first quarter, supported by balanced channel growth and better international demand. The brand is pushing further into sneakers, sandals, clogs, apparel and men’s products.



The Lowmel family, Golden collection and newer seasonal styles are central to that shift. Men’s products represented the largest portion of incremental UGG revenue in the quarter, while spring apparel gained traction in the United States, Europe and Asia.

DECK Gains More Ground Outside the United States

International sales increased 8.4% to $502.1 million in the first quarter, outpacing domestic growth of 3.2% to $517.4 million. That spread underscores why global markets remain an important runway for Deckers.



Demand was healthy across Europe, China and Japan, particularly in HOKA’s direct-to-consumer business. Selective retail expansion and wholesale partnerships should help deepen awareness without weakening the company’s disciplined marketplace approach.

Deckers Uses DTC to Protect Brand Value

Direct-to-consumer revenues increased 13% to $352.8 million, while comparable direct-to-consumer sales rose 6.8%. The channel grew faster than wholesale, which increased 2.2% in the quarter.



This matters because direct selling gives Deckers more control over product presentation, consumer engagement and inventory. It also supports premium full-price selling, which helped gross margin expand 60 basis points to 56.4% despite tariff headwinds.

DECK Faces Costs While Investing for Scale

Costs remain the main offset to brand momentum. Selling, general and administrative expenses increased 12.7% to $419.9 million, outpacing revenue growth and contributing to a 6% decline in operating income to $155.3 million.



Management is still investing in marketing, technology, stores and talent to support scale. Larger athletic rivals such as NIKE, Inc. NKE and adidas AG ADDYY also compete for performance and lifestyle footwear demand, keeping innovation and brand visibility important. Deckers expects operating expense leverage to begin in fiscal 2028 as current investments mature.



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Deckers’ Scores Support a Constructive Outlook

The bottom line is that Deckers has a credible long-term growth story, but the stock still carries execution, cost and valuation risks. HOKA’s product breadth, UGG’s year-round expansion, direct-to-consumer growth and international demand support the bullish case, while tariffs and elevated operating spending remain constraints.



DECK currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

It also has a VGM Score of A, Growth Score of A, Value Score of B and Momentum Score of B. A Zacks Rank #2 paired with A or B Style Scores generally points to favorable earnings-revision and style characteristics over the near term.



The longer-term Neutral view keeps the outlook balanced rather than one-sided. Investors should weigh the company’s brand momentum and clean marketplace execution against the need to absorb higher costs, sustain global growth and justify valuation expectations.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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