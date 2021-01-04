Deckers (DECK) Up 64% Over a Year Despite Coronavirus Woes

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK appears strong on the back of robust omni-channel expansion endeavors, brand strength, and impressive customer-centric product as well as marketing strategies. Keeping up with the changing trends, the company is constantly developing the e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales. Moreover, its focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing more innovative line of products and restructuring initiatives are added positives. Impressively, the Goleta, CA-based company’s shares have surged a whopping 64.3% over the course of a year and outshone the industry’s 35% rally.



Additionally, analysts are optimistic about the Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings stands at $11.15 for fiscal 2021 and $12.68 for fiscal 2022, suggesting respective growth of 15.9% and 13.7% year over year. An expected long-term earnings growth rate of 18.6%, ahead of that of the industry’s 12.5%, reflects its inherent earnings potential.

Let’s Dig Deeper

Talking about Deckers’ efforts, its focus on bolstering e-commerce competencies and investments in digital marketing facilitated it to better engage with customers amid such tough times. The company has made substantial investments to strengthen online presence and improve shopping experience for customers. It is focused on opening smaller concept omni-channel outlets and expanding programs such as Retail Inventory Online; Infinite UGG; Buy Online, Return In Store; and Click and Collect to enhance customers’ shopping experience. Notably, these endeavors helped the company deliver the 15th consecutive sales surprise in second-quarter fiscal 2021.





Also, the direct-to-consumer business was robust throughout second-quarter fiscal 2021. In fact, all of its five brands saw exceptional online growth in the fiscal second quarter, which in turn increased the mix of direct-to-consumer revenues to 28% from 18% last year. Total global direct-to-consumer revenues jumped 74.2% in the fiscal second quarter, backed by robust customer acquisitions on an online basis and sequential growth in retail performance. From a comparable-sales view, direct-to-consumer surged 86% year over year.



Deckers’ efforts related to product innovations and brand expansions are also commendable. The company is making marketing investments to build brand awareness of HOKA ONE ONE, and UGG Men and Women’s non-core category. Globally, HOKA customer acquisition and retention online surged 81% and 92%, respectively, for the fiscal second quarter. Notably, HOKA is fueling the direct-to-consumer business across the globe. Apparently, international HOKA direct-to-consumer increased more than 150% in the first half of the fiscal year. Management stated that its HOKA brand is likely to reach $500 million by the end of this fiscal year. Over the long term, the brand is expected to reach the $1-billion mark.



Going forward, Deckers’ restructuring efforts to realign brands, optimize retail-store fleet, and consolidate management and operations bode well for long-term growth. Strength in the company’s HOKA ONE ONE label and direct-to-consumer channel including e-commerce will keep driving growth.

Steven Madden SHOO has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and currently sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).



Capri Holdings CPRI, also a Zacks Rank #1 stock, has a long-term earnings growth rate of 5.6%.



Crocs CROX has a long-term earnings growth rate of 15% and currently carries a Zacks Rank #2.

