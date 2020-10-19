Deckers (DECK) to Report Q2 Earnings: What Awaits the Stock?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is likely to register an increase in the top line when it reports second-quarter fiscal 2021 results. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues is pegged at $551.3 million, indicating an improvement of 1.7% from the prior-year reported figure.



However, the bottom line of this designer, marketer and distributor of footwear, apparel, and accessories is expected to decline year over year. Although the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings for the quarter under review has moved up by 3.8% over the past 30 days to $2.49, the figure still suggests a decline of 8.1% from the prior-year quarter.



Notably, this Goleta, CA-based company’s bottom line has outperformed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in the trailing four quarters.

Key Factors to Note

Deckers appears strong on the back of its robust omni-channel expansion endeavors, HOKA ONE ONE brand, and impressive customer-centric product and marketing strategies. The company’s focus on expanding brand assortments, introducing an innovative line of products and enhancing direct-to-consumer business contribution have been acting as tailwinds. Keeping pace with the changing trends, Deckers has been constantly developing its e-commerce portal to capture incremental sales across UGG and HOKA ONE ONE brands. The company has been making substantial investments to strengthen its online presence and improve shopping experience.



However, the company has been grappling with soft sales from the Sanuk brand, which is likely to have weighed on second-quarter performance. Also, higher costs in relation to employees’ safety and payroll expenses, and increased marketing spend might have hurt margins. Moreover, headwinds related to currency, freight expenses and higher promotional environment cannot be ignored.

What the Zacks Model Unveils

Our proven model conclusively predicts an earnings beat for Deckers this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the chances of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they’re reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



Deckers has a Zacks Rank #2 and an Earnings ESP of +0.95%.

3 More Stocks With a Favorable Combination

Here are three other companies you may want to consider as our model shows that these too have the right combination of elements to post an earnings beat:



Wolverine World Wide WWW has an Earnings ESP of +17.86% and a Zacks Rank #2. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.



Gap GPS has an Earnings ESP of +16.70% and a Zacks Rank #3.



Steven Madden SHOO has an Earnings ESP of +5.42% and a Zacks Rank #3.

