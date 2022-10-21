Deckers' (DECK) Teva Ties Up With Macy's & UNWRP Before Holiday

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK is focused on product innovations, store expansion and enhancement of e-commerce capabilities. DECK’s aim to expand its brand assortments, bring a more innovative line of products and optimize the omnichannel distribution bodes well.



In recent developments, Deckers’ unit Teva announced the Artist Series Collaboration in coordination with Macy's M, just before the festive season. DECK also introduced the Teva x UNWRP holiday capsule. This footwear collection is now available at Teva.com and Macys.com besides M’s select outlets.



The aforementioned partnership features one exclusive footwear silhouette based on the signature artwork from UNWRP, which is likely to encourage self-expression and outdoor exploration. We note that UNWRP, with bold and joyful artwork, is famous for its non-traditional gift wrap and home décor, elevating the gifting experience. The Teva and UNWRP limited-edition assortment is created for exploring new paths. The ReEmber silhouette brings up UNWRP's colorful designs with Teva's outdoor roots.



We note that the Teva brand’s product line includes sandals, shoes and boots. In first-quarter fiscal 2023, Teva brand’s net sales increased 2% to $59.6 million and came almost in line with the consensus mark of $59.1 million. This aided Deckers’ overall sales in the reported quarter.



Other Players’ Efforts to Make Holiday Season More Cheerful

Retailers have already begun prepping for the festive period. As the holiday season is approaching, retailers are busily expanding their omnichannel capabilities, enhancing store operations, announcing holiday deals with greater savings and boosting guests’ experience.



Mega retailer Target Corporation TGT rolled out exclusive deals with higher savings to make the holiday season more delightful for its guests. TGT announced plans to hire up to 100,000 seasonal team executives to aid customers with easy shopping and seamless service throughout the season. Management stated that its Weeklong Black Friday Deals and Deal of the Day are starting three weeks earlier this year than last year so that guests can make huge savings this season. Both weekly and daily deals, which are available now, feature TGT’s best-planned prices for well-known national brands and only-at-Target exclusive labels.



The retail behemoth, Walmart WMT, plans to hire about 40,000 workers, including seasonal and full-time. WMT will also offer additional hours to its existing workers. The job roles include seasonal store associates, full-time permanent truck drivers and customer care associates. WMT is making solid price investments across key categories to offer great value to its customers.



Walmart is on track to transform and modernize its supply chain to add cutting-edge automation technology to its facilities. It announced opening a 1.1-million-square-foot Next Generation fulfillment center (FC) in Joliet, IL. The retailer also enriched its holiday gift assortment with increased options this season and included new brands and additional Walmart exclusives.



The omnichannel player Macy’s also plans to fill more than 41,000 full and part-time seasonal positions. M took initiatives to better engage with customers and gain a plum market share. Management believes that the Polaris Strategy positions it well to navigate the dynamic retail landscape.



Macy’s has also been reinforcing its omnichannel capabilities with investments in online shopping experiences, data and analytics, technology infrastructure, and better fulfillment capabilities.



Over the past three months, shares of Target have lost 2.1%, whereas shares of Walmart and Macy’s have gained 1.5% and 1.6%, respectively. The S&P 500 Index has fallen 6.7% in the same time frame.



