Deckers (DECK) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Deckers (DECK) closed at $816.57 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.15% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.03% gain on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.41%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.12%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 10.29% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.25% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.9% in that time.

The upcoming earnings release of Deckers will be of great interest to investors. In that report, analysts expect Deckers to post earnings of $2.59 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 25.14%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $874.4 million, showing a 10.46% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Deckers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% lower. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, Deckers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 27.47. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 14.45, which means Deckers is trading at a premium to the group.

Also, we should mention that DECK has a PEG ratio of 1.45. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.25 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 178, finds itself in the bottom 30% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.