Deckers (DECK) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Deckers (DECK) ended the recent trading session at $919.13, demonstrating a +1.09% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.75%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.58%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear have depreciated by 1.1% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 7.86% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.03%.

The upcoming earnings release of Deckers will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $7.24, indicating a 6.16% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $1.19 billion, reflecting a 9.15% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $31.60 per share and a revenue of $4.78 billion, representing changes of +8.37% and +11.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Deckers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.05% increase. Currently, Deckers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, Deckers is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.78. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 16.05, which means Deckers is trading at a premium to the group.

One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.66. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.79 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 95, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.