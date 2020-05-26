Deckers (DECK) Surges: Stock Moves 6.7% Higher

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK was a big mover last session, as the company saw its shares rises more than 6% on the day. The move came on solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This continues the recent uptrend for the company—as the stock is now up 30.4% in the past one-month time frame.

The company has seen two negative estimate revisions in the past few weeks, while its Zacks Consensus Estimate for the current quarter has also moved lower over the past few weeks, suggesting there may be trouble down the road. So make sure to keep an eye on this stock going forward, to see if this recent move higher can last.

Deckers currently carries a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) while its Earnings ESP is positive.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price

Deckers Outdoor Corporation price | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

A better-ranked stock in the Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is Anta Sports Products Ltd. ANPDF, which currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

