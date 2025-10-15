Deckers (DECK) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

Deckers (DECK) ended the recent trading session at $96.44, demonstrating a -2.86% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.4%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.04%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.66%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 16.35% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 3.61% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.57, marking a 1.26% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.41 billion, up 7.69% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.32 per share and a revenue of $5.44 billion, demonstrating changes of -0.16% and +9.02%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.11% lower. Deckers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Deckers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 15.71. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.6.

It is also worth noting that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 3.79. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.42 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, placing it within the top 38% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

