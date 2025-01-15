Deckers (DECK) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw Deckers (DECK) ending at $203.73, denoting a -1.17% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.83%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.65%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 2.45%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear have depreciated by 2.01% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.54% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Deckers in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.49, showcasing a 1.19% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.69 billion, up 8.62% from the prior-year quarter.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $5.55 per share and a revenue of $4.88 billion, signifying shifts of +14.2% and +13.87%, respectively, from the last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.13% higher. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Investors should also note Deckers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.14. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 15.92 of its industry.

It's also important to note that DECK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.86. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. DECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.51 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 72, which puts it in the top 29% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DECK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

