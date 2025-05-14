Deckers (DECK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deckers (DECK) closed at $127.36, marking a -1.55% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.1%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.21%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.72%.

The maker of Ugg footwear's shares have seen an increase of 24.18% over the last month, surpassing the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 10.27% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.86%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Deckers in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on May 22, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.56, marking a 32.53% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $985.64 million, up 2.7% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.98% lower. Deckers is holding a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell) right now.

With respect to valuation, Deckers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.03. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.13.

Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 1.32. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. As the market closed yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.58.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 154, positioning it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.