Deckers (DECK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Deckers (DECK) closed the latest trading day at $695.91, indicating a -0.14% change from the previous session's end. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.57% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.46%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.75%.

The maker of Ugg footwear's stock has dropped by 1.25% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $11.05, marking a 5.44% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion, up 4.49% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $23.62 per share and revenue of $4.05 billion, which would represent changes of +21.94% and +11.68%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Deckers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.83% higher within the past month. At present, Deckers boasts a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Deckers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.51. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 15.43 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.64. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.49 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 84, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

