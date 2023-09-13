Deckers (DECK) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

Deckers (DECK) closed the most recent trading day at $533.93, moving -1.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.12%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.29%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 2.53% in the past month. In that same time, the Retail-Wholesale sector lost 0.73%, while the S&P 500 gained 0.09%.

Deckers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. In that report, analysts expect Deckers to post earnings of $4.41 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 16.05%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $958.58 million, up 9.48% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.40 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion, which would represent changes of +15.64% and +11.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.32% higher within the past month. Deckers currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Deckers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.14. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 12.9, which means Deckers is trading at a premium to the group.

Investors should also note that DECK has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.33 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, which puts it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

