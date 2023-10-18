Deckers (DECK) Stock Moves -1.34%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with Deckers (DECK) standing at $511.96, reflecting a -1.34% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move traded in line with S&P 500. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.98%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.62%.

The maker of Ugg footwear's stock has dropped by 2.37% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 4.5% and lagging the S&P 500's loss of 1.57%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 26, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Deckers to post earnings of $4.40 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 15.79%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $958.58 million, up 9.48% from the year-ago period.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.36 per share and a revenue of $3.98 billion, representing changes of +15.44% and +9.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% lower. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Deckers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.21. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.59, so one might conclude that Deckers is trading at a premium comparatively.

Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 1.31. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. DECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 165, placing it within the bottom 35% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

