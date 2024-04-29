Deckers (DECK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

The most recent trading session ended with Deckers (DECK) standing at $832.43, reflecting a -0.12% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.38%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.35%.

The maker of Ugg footwear's shares have seen a decrease of 11.45% over the last month, not keeping up with the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.39% and the S&P 500's loss of 2%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deckers in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.61, marking a 24.57% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $874.4 million, indicating a 10.46% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Deckers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.5% lower. Right now, Deckers possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Deckers has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.13 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 14.92, so one might conclude that Deckers is trading at a premium comparatively.

Also, we should mention that DECK has a PEG ratio of 1.48. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.36 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 153, putting it in the bottom 40% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

