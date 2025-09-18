Deckers (DECK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Deckers (DECK) ended the recent trading session at $115.43, demonstrating a -2.74% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.48%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.27%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.94%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear witnessed a gain of 14.06% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 3.02%, and the S&P 500's gain of 2.46%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deckers in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.57, showcasing a 1.26% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $1.41 billion, up 7.67% from the year-ago period.

DECK's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $6.33 per share and revenue of $5.43 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of 0% and +9.01%, respectively.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.66% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Deckers possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Deckers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 18.76. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.76.

It is also worth noting that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 4.48. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.24 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 155, putting it in the bottom 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.