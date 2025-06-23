Deckers (DECK) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, Deckers (DECK) closed at $100.44, marking a -1.23% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.96% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.89%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.94%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had gained 0.63% outpaced the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.02% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.5%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deckers in its upcoming release. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $899.21 million, up 8.95% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.05 per share and a revenue of $5.36 billion, indicating changes of -4.42% and +7.61%, respectively, from the former year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 4.82% lower. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Deckers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.8. This indicates no noticeable deviation in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.8.

Investors should also note that DECK has a PEG ratio of 6.17 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. DECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.93 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, which puts it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

