Deckers (DECK) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

In the latest close session, Deckers (DECK) was down 3.75% at $96.65. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.19% for the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.19%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 0.1%.

The stock of maker of Ugg footwear has fallen by 6.9% in the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.53% and the S&P 500's gain of 9.13%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deckers in its forthcoming earnings report. In that report, analysts expect Deckers to post earnings of $0.81 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 19%. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.08 billion, indicating a 5.9% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.87 per share and revenue of $5.43 billion. These totals would mark changes of +8.53% and +8.89%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.01% lower within the past month. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Looking at valuation, Deckers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 13.75. This denotes a discount relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 16.14.

It is also worth noting that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 2.15. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.37 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 40% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.