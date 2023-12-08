Deckers (DECK) Rises Yet Lags Behind Market: Some Facts Worth Knowing

Deckers (DECK) ended the recent trading session at $695.38, demonstrating a +0.14% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.41%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.36%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.45%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear have appreciated by 10.3% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.84% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.91%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deckers in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $10.86 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 3.63%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $1.4 billion, up 3.69% from the prior-year quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $23.42 per share and a revenue of $4.04 billion, indicating changes of +20.91% and +11.37%, respectively, from the former year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.01% higher. Deckers is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

Investors should also note Deckers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.65. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 14.42 for its industry.

One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.65. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.53 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 149, which puts it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DECK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

