Deckers (DECK) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest market close, Deckers (DECK) reached $110.91, with a +1.55% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.09%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear witnessed a loss of 9.79% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its gain of 6.31% and the S&P 500's gain of 7.21%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $0.67 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 10.67%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $899.01 million, showing an 8.92% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $6.12 per share and a revenue of $5.36 billion, demonstrating changes of -3.32% and +7.61%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Deckers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.3% downward. Currently, Deckers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Digging into valuation, Deckers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 17.86. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.

Also, we should mention that DECK has a PEG ratio of 6.57. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.94 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 173, this industry ranks in the bottom 30% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DECK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

