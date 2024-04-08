Deckers (DECK) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts

In the latest trading session, Deckers (DECK) closed at $888.84, marking a +1.02% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.04%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 3.54% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.07% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.57% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deckers in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $2.60, marking a 24.86% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $871.06 million, up 10.04% from the year-ago period.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.23% higher. Currently, Deckers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Investors should also note Deckers's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 29.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 15.44, which means Deckers is trading at a premium to the group.

It's also important to note that DECK currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.55. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 158, finds itself in the bottom 38% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DECK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

