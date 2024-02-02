Deckers (DECK) Q3 Earnings Beat Estimates, FY24 View Up

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK witnessed a 7.8% jump in its share price during the after-market trading session on Feb 1. This spike was in response to the company's outstanding third-quarter performance and optimistic outlook for fiscal 2024. The strong quarterly results were underpinned by the exceptional performance of the HOKA ONE ONE and UGG brands, led by the Direct-to-Consumer (“DTC”) channel and full-price selling.



Shares of this Goleta, CA-based company have rallied 38.6% in the past six months compared with the industry’s 22.9% growth.

Let’s Delve Deeper

Deckers delivered quarterly earnings of $15.11 per share, which surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $11.40 per share. The reported figure increased substantially from the prior-year quarter’s tally of $10.48 per share.



Net sales of this Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) company increased 16% to $1,560.3 million and outpaced the consensus estimate of $1,438 million. On a constant-currency basis, net sales grew 15.1%.



The gross margin in the third quarter expanded to 58.7% from 53% in the year-ago period and also significantly surpassed our expectation of 54.1%. This improvement can be attributed to several factors, including the higher mix of UGG full-price selling, freight savings, strategic pricing adjustments, and a favorable brand and product mix. Additionally, the positive impact of a favorable channel mix with DTC and tailwinds from foreign currency exchange rates further contributed to this enhanced gross margin.

SG&A expenses climbed 22.5% year over year to $428.7 million. As a percentage of net sales, SG&A stood at 27.5%, 150 basis points higher than the last year. We had anticipated a year-over-year increase of 15.8% in the metric.



The company’s operating income came in at $487.9 million, up from $362.7 million in the year-ago quarter. The operating margin increased to 31.3% from 27% in the prior-year period.

Brand-Wise Discussion

The HOKA brand maintained its impressive performance, achieving a 21.9% increase in sales, reaching $429.3 million, which exceeded our projected figure of $409.2 million.



The UGG brand exhibited remarkable growth of 15.2% in net sales of $1,072 million, surpassing our estimate of $923 million.



Teva brand faced continued challenges, experiencing a 16.2% decline in net sales, amounting to $25.6 million, falling short of our projected $27.9 million in sales.



The Sanuk brand's poor performance persisted, resulting in a 28.9% decrease in net sales to $4 million, which was lower than our estimated figure of $4.7 million. Meanwhile, net sales for Other brands, primarily comprising Koolaburra, grew 10% to $29.6 million, exceeding our estimate of $26.9 million.

Channel & Geography-Wise Discussion

Wholesale net sales increased 8.6% year over year to $702.2 million and fared better than our projected number of $649.7 million. DTC net sales advanced 22.7% to $858.1 million, while DTC comparable net sales surged 21.8%. The reported number comfortably exceeded our estimate of $742 million.



Domestic net sales increased 15.6% to $1,048 million, while International net sales rose 16.7% to $511.9 million.

Other Financial Aspects

Cash and cash equivalents stood at $1,650.8 million as of Dec 31, 2023. The company ended the quarter with a total stockholders’ equity of $2,104.2 million. There were no outstanding borrowings.



During the quarter, Deckers repurchased about 196 thousand shares for $99.7 million. As of Dec 31, 2023, the company had $1,046 million remaining under its share repurchase authorization.

A Sneak Peek Into Outlook

Deckers envisions fiscal 2024 net sales to be approximately $4,150 million, up from the earlier projection of $4,025 million. This suggests an increase of about 14% from the $3,627 million reported in fiscal 2023.



With respect to brand performance, Deckers has revised its UGG growth expectations and now anticipates low double-digit growth instead of the prior forecast of mid-single digits. This upward adjustment is attributed to robust DTC demand. The company revised its outlook for HOKA's full-year revenue growth, expecting it to be 25%.



Deckers now expects gross margin to be approximately 54.5%, up from the previous projected range of 52.5%-53%. This revised outlook represents a notable improvement from the 50.3% gross margin reported in fiscal 2023. SG&A expenses, as a percentage of sales, are now expected to be about 34.5%. Management foresees the operating margin to be approximately 20% in fiscal 2024, up from 18% reported last fiscal.



Deckers now expects fiscal 2024 earnings in the band of $26.25-$26.50 per share, up from the $22.90-$23.25 per share range projected earlier. The current view compares favorably with the earnings of $19.37 per share reported in fiscal 2023.

