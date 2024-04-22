Deckers (DECK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

The most recent trading session ended with Deckers (DECK) standing at $810.22, reflecting a +1.23% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.87%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.67%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.11%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear witnessed a loss of 13.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 3.67% and the S&P 500's loss of 3.97%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.59, down 25.14% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $874.4 million, up 10.46% from the year-ago period.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Deckers. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.32% decrease. As of now, Deckers holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Deckers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 26.97. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.73.

One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.42. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.23 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 181, finds itself in the bottom 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

