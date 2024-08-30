Deckers (DECK) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

Deckers (DECK) ended the recent trading session at $959.29, demonstrating a +1.9% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.01%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.55%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.13%.

The the stock of maker of Ugg footwear has risen by 3.89% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 1.3% and the S&P 500's gain of 2.5%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $7.24, reflecting a 6.16% increase from the same quarter last year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $1.19 billion, indicating a 9.15% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $31.60 per share and a revenue of $4.78 billion, demonstrating changes of +8.37% and +11.5%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.25% higher. Deckers currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Deckers is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.8. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 16.24 of its industry.

One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.76. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.83 at yesterday's closing price.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 147, finds itself in the bottom 42% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

