Deckers (DECK) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, Deckers (DECK) closed at $509.07, marking a +0.1% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.43%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.19%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.71%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear witnessed a loss of 5.95% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 4.9% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.1%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deckers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is expected to report EPS of $4.41, up 16.05% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $958.58 million, indicating a 9.48% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $22.40 per share and a revenue of $3.98 billion, indicating changes of +15.64% and +9.83%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Deckers is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

In terms of valuation, Deckers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.7. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.35, which means Deckers is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 1.28. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. DECK's industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.28 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 162, which puts it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

