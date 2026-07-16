Deckers (DECK) Increases Despite Market Slip: Here's What You Need to Know

Deckers (DECK) closed the most recent trading day at $109.03, moving +2.35% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.51% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.2%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.47%.

The maker of Ugg footwear's stock has climbed by 0.77% in the past month, exceeding the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.53%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on July 23, 2026. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.88, signifying a 5.38% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $1.02 billion, up 5.43% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $5.91 billion, which would represent changes of +6.27% and +8.05%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for Deckers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, Deckers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 14.28. This represents a discount compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 15.67.

One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 2.1. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.24 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 28% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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