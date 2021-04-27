Deckers (DECK) Hits 52-Week High, Can the Run Continue?

Shares of Deckers Outdoor (DECK) have been strong performers lately, with the stock up 3% over the past month. The stock hit a new 52-week high of $349.5 in the previous session. Deckers Outdoor has gained 19.9% since the start of the year compared to the 1.9% move for the Zacks Consumer Discretionary sector and the -4% return for the Zacks Shoes and Retail Apparel industry.

What's Driving the Outperformance?

The stock has an impressive record of positive earnings surprises, as it hasn't missed our earnings consensus estimate in any of the last four quarters. In its last earnings report on February 4, 2021, Deckers reported EPS of $8.99 versus consensus estimate of $7.01 while it beat the consensus revenue estimate by 11.66%.

For the current fiscal year, Deckers is expected to post earnings of $14.27 per share on $2.42 billion in revenues. Meanwhile, for the next fiscal year, the company is expected to earn $16.05 per share on $2.7 billion in revenues. This represents a year-over-year change of 9.85% and 11.62%, respectively.

Valuation Metrics

Deckers may be at a 52-week high right now, but what might the future hold for the stock? A key aspect of this question is taking a look at valuation metrics in order to determine if the company is due for a pullback from this level.

On this front, we can look at the Zacks Style Scores, as they provide investors with an additional way to sort through stocks (beyond looking at the Zacks Rank of a security). These styles are represented by grades running from A to F in the categories of Value, Growth, and Momentum, while there is a combined VGM Score as well. The idea behind the style scores is to help investors pick the most appropriate Zacks Rank stocks based on their individual investment style.

Deckers has a Value Score of C. The stock's Growth and Momentum Scores are A and D, respectively, giving the company a VGM Score of A.

In terms of its value breakdown, the stock currently trades at 24.1X current fiscal year EPS estimates. On a trailing cash flow basis, the stock currently trades at 30.1X versus its peer group's average of 16.7X. Additionally, the stock has a PEG ratio of 1.12. This isn't enough to put the company in the top echelon of all stocks we cover from a value perspective.

Zacks Rank

We also need to look at the Zacks Rank for the stock, as this supersedes any trend on the style score front. Fortunately, Deckers currently has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) thanks to rising earnings estimates.

Since we recommend that investors select stocks carrying Zacks Rank of 1 (Strong Buy) or 2 (Buy) and Style Scores of A or B, it looks as if Deckers fits the bill. Thus, it seems as though Deckers shares could still be poised for more gains ahead.

How Does Deckers Stack Up to the Competition?

Shares of Deckers have been moving higher, and the company still appears to be a decent choice, but what about the rest of the industry? Some of its industry peers are also looking good, including GIII Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII), Kontoor Brands (KTB), and Crocs (CROX), all of which currently have a Zacks Rank of at least #2 and a VGM Score of at least B, making them well-rounded choices.

However, it is worth noting that the Zacks Industry Rank for this group is in the bottom half of the ranking, so it isn't all good news for Deckers. Still, the fundamentals for Deckers are promising, and it still has potential despite being at a 52-week high.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report



Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK): Free Stock Analysis Report



Crocs, Inc. (CROX): Free Stock Analysis Report



GIII Apparel Group, LTD. (GIII): Free Stock Analysis Report



Kontoor Brands, Inc. (KTB): Free Stock Analysis Report



To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.