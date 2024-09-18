Deckers (DECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

Deckers (DECK) closed at $157.23 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.37% move from the prior day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.29% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.25%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.31%.

The maker of Ugg footwear's stock has dropped by 1.9% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.57%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Deckers in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.21, signifying an 82.26% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $1.19 billion, showing a 9.15% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $5.27 per share and revenue of $4.78 billion. These totals would mark changes of -81.93% and +11.5%, respectively, from last year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.05% higher. Deckers presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at valuation, Deckers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.45. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.27.

Investors should also note that DECK has a PEG ratio of 2.73 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.83 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

