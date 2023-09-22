Deckers (DECK) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, Deckers (DECK) closed at $510.57, marking a +1.07% move from the previous day. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.31%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.09%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 3.18% over the past month. This has lagged the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 2.81% and the S&P 500's loss of 1.43% in that time.

Deckers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $4.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $958.58 million, up 9.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.40 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion, which would represent changes of +15.64% and +11.54%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Deckers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 22.55. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 13.16, which means Deckers is trading at a premium to the group.

Meanwhile, DECK's PEG ratio is currently 1.27. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 1.22 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 101, putting it in the top 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DECK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.