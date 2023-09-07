Deckers (DECK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Deckers (DECK) closed at $523.71 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.4% move from the prior day. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.32%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.89%.

Heading into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had lost 5.26% over the past month, lagging the Retail-Wholesale sector's loss of 1.56% and the S&P 500's loss of 0.12% in that time.

Deckers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $4.41 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 16.05%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $958.58 million, up 9.48% from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $22.40 per share and revenue of $3.98 billion, which would represent changes of +15.64% and +9.83%, respectively, from the prior year.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.2% higher. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, Deckers is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 23.47. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 13.33, so we one might conclude that Deckers is trading at a premium comparatively.

Investors should also note that DECK has a PEG ratio of 1.32 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.32 as of yesterday's close.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 94, putting it in the top 38% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.