Deckers (DECK) Dips More Than Broader Markets: What You Should Know

Deckers (DECK) closed at $535.43 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.52% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.68%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.47%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 3.19%.

Coming into today, shares of the maker of Ugg footwear had gained 6.58% in the past month. In that same time, the Consumer Discretionary sector gained 1.53%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.58%.

Deckers will be looking to display strength as it nears its next earnings release, which is expected to be July 27, 2023. In that report, analysts expect Deckers to post earnings of $2.16 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 30.12%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $663.33 million, up 7.95% from the year-ago period.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $21.76 per share and revenue of $3.96 billion, which would represent changes of +12.34% and +9.04%, respectively, from the prior year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers should also be noted by investors. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, Deckers is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 24.99. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 12.63.

Investors should also note that DECK has a PEG ratio of 1.36 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.65 as of yesterday's close.

The Shoes and Retail Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 88, putting it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Zacks Investment Research

