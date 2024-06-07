Deckers (DECK) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

Deckers (DECK) closed the latest trading day at $1,044.31, indicating a -1.98% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.11%. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.22%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.23%.

The the stock of maker of Ugg footwear has risen by 21.83% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 0.18% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.51%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deckers in its forthcoming earnings report. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $3.43, signifying a 42.32% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $796.75 million, showing a 17.9% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $30.43 per share and a revenue of $4.75 billion, indicating changes of +4.36% and +10.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.04% upward. Deckers is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Looking at valuation, Deckers is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.01. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 16.64.

We can additionally observe that DECK currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.58. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.31 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 54, which puts it in the top 22% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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