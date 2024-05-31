Deckers (DECK) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

Deckers (DECK) ended the recent trading session at $1,093.92, demonstrating a +1.05% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. At the same time, the Dow added 1.51%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.01%.

The the stock of maker of Ugg footwear has risen by 30.02% in the past month, leading the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 3.13% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Deckers in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $3.43, marking a 42.32% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $796.75 million, up 17.9% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $30.43 per share and a revenue of $4.75 billion, indicating changes of +4.36% and +10.79%, respectively, from the former year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Deckers. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 3.04% upward. At present, Deckers boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, Deckers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 35.57. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.92.

One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 3.64. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The average PEG ratio for the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry stood at 1.84 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, finds itself in the top 31% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

