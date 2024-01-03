Deckers (DECK) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

In the latest market close, Deckers (DECK) reached $678.34, with a +0.65% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.76%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.18%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear have depreciated by 2.38% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 4.11% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Deckers in its forthcoming earnings report. On that day, Deckers is projected to report earnings of $11.05 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 5.44%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.41 billion, indicating a 4.49% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $23.62 per share and a revenue of $4.05 billion, signifying shifts of +21.94% and +11.68%, respectively, from the last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Deckers should also be noted by investors. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.83% upward. Deckers is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

With respect to valuation, Deckers is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 28.53. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.13.

One should further note that DECK currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.59. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.52 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 151, placing it within the bottom 41% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

