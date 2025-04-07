Deckers (DECK) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors

Deckers (DECK) closed the most recent trading day at $106.13, moving +0.1% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.91%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.1%.

Shares of the maker of Ugg footwear witnessed a loss of 16.34% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Retail-Wholesale sector with its loss of 11.71% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.13%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Deckers in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $0.55, reflecting a 33.73% decrease from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $992.79 million, indicating a 3.44% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Deckers. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Currently, Deckers is carrying a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Digging into valuation, Deckers currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 16.07. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 12.51 for its industry.

It is also worth noting that DECK currently has a PEG ratio of 1.06. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.22.

The Retail - Apparel and Shoes industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 168, placing it within the bottom 33% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK)

