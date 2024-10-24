Deckers Brands options imply 7.0% move in share price post-earnings

Pre-earnings options volume in Deckers Brands is 5.8x normal with puts leading calls 10:9. Implied volatility suggests the market is anticipating a move near 7.0%, or $10.73, after results are released. Median move over the past eight quarters is 5.2%.
