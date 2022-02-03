Markets
DECK

Deckers Brands Narrows FY22 Outlook To High-End

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Thursday, Deckers Brands (DECK), narrowed its full-year 2022 guidance to the high end.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings per share in the range of $14.50 to $15.15 and revenues of $3.03 billion to $3.06 billion.

Previously, the company expected full year earnings per share of $14.15 to $15.15 per share and revenues of $3.01 billion to $3.06 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $14.98 per share and revenues of $3.04 billion.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

DECK

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular