Deckers Brands Narrows FY22 Outlook To High-End

(RTTNews) - While reporting its results for the third quarter on Thursday, Deckers Brands (DECK), narrowed its full-year 2022 guidance to the high end.

For the full year 2022, the company now expects earnings per share in the range of $14.50 to $15.15 and revenues of $3.03 billion to $3.06 billion.

Previously, the company expected full year earnings per share of $14.15 to $15.15 per share and revenues of $3.01 billion to $3.06 billion.

Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters currently expect earnings of $14.98 per share and revenues of $3.04 billion.

