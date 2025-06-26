DECK vs. UAA: Which Footwear Brand is the Smarter Investment Now?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK and Under Armour, Inc. UAA are prominent players in the footwear and athletic apparel industry. While Deckers continues to gain significant traction with growth of its powerhouse brands, HOKA and UGG, Under Armour is focused on transforming itself into a leaner, more premium athletic brand.



As market dynamics shift and macroeconomic pressures persist, the real question is: Which stock holds the better upside potential for investors in the months ahead?

The Case for DECK

Deckers is positioned for sustained growth by focusing on high-margin markets and strengthening its key brands, UGG and HOKA. Both brands delivered solid performance in fiscal 2025, driving a 16.3% year-over-year increase in net sales to $4.98 billion. The company expects continued momentum in fiscal 2026, with projected first-quarter revenues between $890 million and $910 million. HOKA is anticipated to grow in the low-double digits, while UGG expects mid-single-digit growth, reflecting strong consumer demand.



Product innovation continues to be a major driver, with HOKA’s updated models like the Bondi 9 and Clifton 10 seeing strong demand. Meanwhile, UGG expands its offerings with hybrid products such as the Tasman slipper-shoe and Lowmel sneaker.



Deckers effectively balances performance and lifestyle assortments, enhancing brand loyalty and supporting premium pricing. This focus on fresh, technically advanced products ensures that the brands remain relevant and desirable in an evolving consumer landscape.



DECK is also expanding its omni-channel footprint, balancing growth between wholesale and direct-to-consumer (DTC) channels. The DTC segment showed robust performance, with notable growth for HOKA and UGG. Meanwhile, wholesale remains a vital growth engine, especially internationally, wherein partnerships with retailers like Intersport and JD Group are expanding Deckers’ presence. International markets continue to outperform, with significant gains in Europe and Asia, supporting DECK’s goal of achieving a 50-50 revenue split between domestic and international sales.



Despite achieving record results in fiscal 2025, Deckers faces growing investor concerns due to several near-term challenges. A significant headwind is the impact of the newly imposed tariffs, which can add costs of up to $150 million in fiscal 2026. While Deckers plans to offset some of this through pricing adjustments and supplier negotiations, a portion will directly hit the gross margin, which is expected to decline from the record 57.9% achieved in fiscal 2025.



We expect the fiscal 2026 gross margin to contract by 210 basis points. Adding to the pressure is softer performance at HOKA’s U.S. DTC segment, attributed to model transitions, heightened promotions and broader consumer caution amid economic uncertainty, even as international DTC sales remain resilient.



Given these uncertainties, including volatile trade policies and weakening domestic demand, Deckers has refrained from offering formal guidance for fiscal 2026. Even the limited guidance provided for the fiscal first quarter suggests a cautious outlook, with the gross margin expected to shrink by 250 basis points due to higher freight costs, increased promotions and a heavier wholesale mix.



Simultaneously, SG&A costs are projected to grow faster than revenues, driven by ongoing investments in marketing and infrastructure. Consequently, earnings per share are expected to decline to 62-67 cents from the 75 cents registered in the prior-year period.

The Case for UAA

Under Armour is strengthening its direct-to-consumer (DTC) channel by shifting away from discount-driven promotions and focusing more on premium, full-price selling. This approach has resulted in a substantial increase in full-price sales and double-digit growth in average unit retail in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2025.



A key enabler of this progress is the brand’s global loyalty program, which includes 28 million members. Notably, loyalty members contribute more than half of U.S. DTC revenues, driving higher repurchase rates and stronger customer retention.



The EMEA region continues to be a bright spot for Under Armour, highlighting the success of its category-led operating model. In fiscal 2025, EMEA emerged as the top-performing market, fueled by robust growth in football and sportswear categories. Building on this momentum, the company plans to expand into key markets like France, Spain and Germany in fiscal 2026. The fiscal first-quarter projections indicate high-single-digit revenue growth in EMEA, aided by favorable foreign exchange rates and positive seasonal impacts like Easter timing.



Efforts to strengthen the gross margin are also yielding positive outcomes. Under Armour recorded a 170-basis-point increase in the gross margin in fourth-quarter fiscal 2025, driven by supply-chain improvements, reduced freight and product costs, and lower discounting. Pricing benefits and favorable foreign exchange also contributed to this margin expansion.



The company expects margin gains of 40-60 basis points for fiscal 2026, supported by a stronger product mix, efficient inventory management and continued cost savings.



Ongoing cost optimization and restructuring are significantly enhancing operational efficiency. In fiscal 2025, Under Armour incurred $89 million in transformation-related charges and achieved $35 million in realized savings.



The company is targeting $75 million in annualized savings by the end of fiscal 2026 through actions such as reducing consulting costs, cutting third-party costs and closing underperforming facilities like the Rialto distribution center. SG&A costs are projected to decline sharply, offering support to long-term margin improvement.



Despite these strategic gains, Under Armour faces some headwinds. The company expects first-quarter fiscal 2026 revenues to decline 4-5% due to softness in its spring/summer 2025 wholesale order book and ongoing challenges in North America, its largest market.



Additionally, macroeconomic pressures and increased uncertainty from recent tariff developments are dampening visibility. While near-term conditions are challenging, management remains focused on long-term brand elevation, product innovation and operational discipline to drive sustainable recovery.

DECK vs. UAA: How Do Estimates Stack Up?

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Deckers' fiscal 2026 sales and earnings per share (EPS) implies year-over-year growth of 7.6% and a decline of 4.4%, respectively. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has decreased 0.8% in the past 30 days. (Find the latest EPS estimates and surprises on Zacks Earnings Calendar.)



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for UAA’s fiscal 2026 sales and EPS suggests a year-over-year decline of 2.1% and growth of 9.7%, respectively. The consensus estimate for EPS for the current fiscal year has moved down 10.5% in the past 60 days.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DECK vs. UAA: A Look at Stock Performances

Deckers’ shares have dropped 13.6% over the past three months. Meanwhile, Under Armour’s stock has gained 5.5%. While DECK’s decline reflects margin pressures from tariffs, rising costs and cautious guidance, UAA’s gain is driven by improving margins, premiumization efforts and strong EMEA growth.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DECK vs. UAA: A Dive Into Stock Valuation

Deckers is trading at a forward P/S multiple of 2.77, below its median of 3.47 in the last three years. Under Armour’s forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) multiple sits at 0.57, below its median of 0.60 in the last three years.



The UAA stock looks cheap from a valuation perspective, offering attractive entry points for value-conscious investors. Moreover, with cost optimization and restructuring initiatives, the company is well-positioned for continued growth. We note that Deckers appears to be pricier than UAA in terms of their current P/S ratios.



Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

DECK vs. UAA: Which is the Smarter Bet?

While both companies are navigating complex landscapes, Under Armour stands out as a better investment case today. Its strategic shift toward premiumization, disciplined cost control and international momentum — especially in EMEA — positions UAA well for a sustainable turnaround. Despite near-term revenue pressures, Under Armour is laying the groundwork for long-term brand elevation and margin expansion.



In contrast, while Deckers boasts well-established brands, it faces mounting cost pressures and softening domestic demand. With a leaner structure, attractive valuation and a focused execution plan, Under Armour offers a more favorable risk-reward profile.



DECK currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), whereas UAA has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).



You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Research Chief Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

This company targets millennial and Gen Z audiences, generating nearly $1 billion in revenue last quarter alone. A recent pullback makes now an ideal time to jump aboard. Of course, all our elite picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Nano-X Imaging which shot up +129.6% in little more than 9 months.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Under Armour, Inc. (UAA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.