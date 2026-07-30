Is DECK Stock Attractive After Its Strong Fiscal 2027 Earnings Update?

Deckers Outdoor Corporation DECK has a clearer bull case after a better-than-expected start to fiscal 2027 and a modestly higher earnings outlook.



The question is whether earnings resilience, valuation and balance-sheet strength can outweigh tariff pressure, elevated spending and heavier dependence on HOKA and UGG.

Deckers Outdoor Corporation Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

Deckers Outdoor Corporation price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | Deckers Outdoor Corporation Quote

DECK Raises Its Fiscal 2027 Earnings Outlook

Deckers reported first-quarter fiscal 2027 earnings of 94 cents per share, up from 93 cents a year earlier. The result surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 88 cents by 6.8%.



Management raised full-year earnings guidance to $7.35-$7.50 per share from $7.30-$7.45. The increase was driven by stronger-than-expected gross margin performance, with the company now expecting gross margin to be slightly better than 56.5%.

Deckers Trades Below Key Earnings Benchmarks

DECK trades at 13.41X forward 12-month earnings. That is below its five-year median of 19.79X, the Zacks sub-industry multiple of 14.89X and the S&P 500’s 20.14X.



The valuation case is attractive but not absolute. The stock’s five-year low multiple is 11.99X, so the current level is below key benchmarks but not deeply discounted relative to its own trough.



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DECK’s Balance Sheet Strengthens the Bull Case

Deckers ended the first quarter with $1.60 billion in cash and no outstanding borrowings. Inventories declined 4.9% year over year to $807.6 million, giving the company a cleaner operating base.



That financial flexibility matters because Deckers is still investing in marketing, technology, stores and talent. A debt-free balance sheet gives it room to fund those priorities while continuing capital returns.

Deckers’ Buybacks Add Support to Per-Share Growth

Deckers repurchased about 3.3 million shares for $338.2 million in the first quarter at an average price of $103.79. About $4.7 billion remained under the share repurchase authorization at quarter-end.



The lower share count helped earnings per share rise even as operating income declined 6% to $155.3 million. That makes buybacks a meaningful support to per-share growth, though not a substitute for operating profit expansion.

DECK Still Faces Margin and Concentration Risks

The risk case remains visible. Higher tariffs were the biggest gross margin headwind in the quarter, and the fiscal 2027 outlook assumes a higher ongoing tariff rate of 12.5%. Selling, general and administrative expenses are still expected to be about 35% of net sales.



Domestic sales rose 3.2%, trailing international growth of 8.4%. Other Brands sales fell 18.1% to $37.9 million, increasing the importance of HOKA and UGG execution.



That concentration heightens exposure to demand shifts or product misses in the two core brands. Large athletic footwear competitors such as NIKE, Inc. NKE and adidas AG ADDYY also keep innovation, marketing and distribution pressure high across performance and lifestyle categories.

DECK’s Scores Point to Selective Upside

DECK looks attractive for investors who can accept execution risk. The earnings update, below-median earnings multiple, strong cash position and buyback capacity support a constructive view, while tariffs and spending limit the margin for error.



The stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 (Strong Buy) Rank stocks here.

It also has a VGM Score of A and Growth Score of A, while its Value Score of B and Momentum Score of B remain favorable under the Zacks Style Scores framework.



Those scores work best as complements to the Zacks Rank rather than stand-alone signals. The longer-term Neutral stance keeps the conclusion measured: DECK offers selective upside, but the investment case still depends on sustained HOKA and UGG demand, expense discipline and tariff management.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.