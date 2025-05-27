$DECK stock is up 6% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DECK stock has now risen 6% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $356,064,673 of trading volume.

$DECK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DECK:

$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 25,000 shares for an estimated $3,470,966 .

. CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) sold 14,274 shares for an estimated $2,973,845

MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $100,583.

$DECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 458 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 512 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DECK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DECK in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/22/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/22/2025

Cowen & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 05/20/2025

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

$DECK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $124.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Dana Telsey from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $120.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 JESALYN Wong from Evercore ISI set a target price of $110.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Ike Boruchow from Wells Fargo set a target price of $100.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Adrienne Yih from Barclays set a target price of $128.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $169.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $150.0 on 05/21/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.