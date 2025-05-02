$DECK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DECK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,675,412 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $DECK:
$DECK Insider Trading Activity
$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $9,601,718.
- CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,274 shares for an estimated $5,609,795.
- THOMAS GARCIA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,155,040
- BONITA C. STEWART has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,417,706.
- STEVEN J. FASCHING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,802 shares for an estimated $1,540,350
- MARCO ELLERKER (President, Global Marketplace) sold 5,667 shares for an estimated $992,858
- ANNE SPANGENBERG (President, Fashion Lifestyle) sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $723,721
- MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $100,583.
$DECK Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 2,050,759 shares (-39.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $416,488,645
- AMF TJANSTEPENSION AB removed 900,351 shares (-94.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $182,852,284
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 725,913 shares (-70.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $147,425,671
- POINT72 ASSET MANAGEMENT, L.P. removed 625,633 shares (-96.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $127,059,805
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 597,743 shares (+204.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,395,625
- MAN GROUP PLC removed 539,375 shares (-47.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $109,541,668
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO removed 521,712 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $105,954,490
$DECK Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $DECK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.
$DECK Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DECK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025
- Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024
$DECK Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $267.0 on 01/10/2025
- Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $226.0 on 12/05/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.
