$DECK stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$DECK stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $65,675,412 of trading volume.

$DECK Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $DECK:

$DECK insiders have traded $DECK stock on the open market 22 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 22 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID POWERS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 57,000 shares for an estimated $9,601,718 .

. CAROTI STEFANO (President & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 29,274 shares for an estimated $5,609,795 .

. THOMAS GARCIA (Chief Administrative Officer) sold 18,000 shares for an estimated $3,155,040

BONITA C. STEWART has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 13,500 shares for an estimated $2,417,706 .

. STEVEN J. FASCHING (Chief Financial Officer) sold 8,802 shares for an estimated $1,540,350

MARCO ELLERKER (President, Global Marketplace) sold 5,667 shares for an estimated $992,858

ANNE SPANGENBERG (President, Fashion Lifestyle) sold 3,882 shares for an estimated $723,721

MAHA SALEH IBRAHIM has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 600 shares for an estimated $100,583.

$DECK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 430 institutional investors add shares of $DECK stock to their portfolio, and 420 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DECK Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DECK stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DECK stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 01/13.

$DECK Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DECK in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 04/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/09/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 12/05/2024

$DECK Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DECK recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $DECK in the last 6 months, with a median target of $246.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Jay Sole from UBS set a target price of $267.0 on 01/10/2025

on 01/10/2025 Tom Nikic from Needham set a target price of $226.0 on 12/05/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.