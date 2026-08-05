DECK or IDEXY: Which Is the Better Value Stock Right Now?

Investors interested in Retail - Apparel and Shoes stocks are likely familiar with Deckers (DECK) and Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY). But which of these two companies is the best option for those looking for undervalued stocks? Let's take a closer look.

We have found that the best way to discover great value opportunities is to pair a strong Zacks Rank with a great grade in the Value category of our Style Scores system. The proven Zacks Rank puts an emphasis on earnings estimates and estimate revisions, while our Style Scores work to identify stocks with specific traits.

Currently, Deckers has a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy), while Industria de Diseno Textil SA has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell). Investors should feel comfortable knowing that DECK likely has seen a stronger improvement to its earnings outlook than IDEXY has recently. But this is just one piece of the puzzle for value investors.

Value investors analyze a variety of traditional, tried-and-true metrics to help find companies that they believe are undervalued at their current share price levels.

The Value category of the Style Scores system identifies undervalued companies by looking at a number of key metrics. These include the long-favored P/E ratio, P/S ratio, earnings yield, cash flow per share, and a variety of other fundamentals that help us determine a company's fair value.

DECK currently has a forward P/E ratio of 13.33, while IDEXY has a forward P/E of 26.73. We also note that DECK has a PEG ratio of 1.86. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. IDEXY currently has a PEG ratio of 2.74.

Another notable valuation metric for DECK is its P/B ratio of 5.91. The P/B ratio pits a stock's market value against its book value, which is defined as total assets minus total liabilities. For comparison, IDEXY has a P/B of 9.42.

These metrics, and several others, help DECK earn a Value grade of B, while IDEXY has been given a Value grade of D.

DECK stands above IDEXY thanks to its solid earnings outlook, and based on these valuation figures, we also feel that DECK is the superior value option right now.

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Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Industria de Diseno Textil SA (IDEXY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.