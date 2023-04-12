DecisionPoint's (DPSI) Focus on Acquisitions to Drive Growth

DecisionPoint Systems DPSI has been focusing on acquisitions to drive growth. The company recently acquired Macro Integration Services for undisclosed financial terms.

Headquartered in Greensboro, NC, Macro Integration Services is a privately held company that provides hardware, software and project services solutions mainly to companies in the retail sector. It also serves scales grocery, quick-service restaurants or QSR and convenience stores verticals.

The addition of new services and capabilities like digital signage and video systems is likely to boost DecisionPoint’s margin performance. The recent acquisition will strengthen the company’s footprint in the broader retail industry by expanding its reach across traditional retail and hospitality verticals along with the food-service sector.

Moreover, this will help DPSI to amplify its regional presence by bringing the south-eastern region of the United States under its fold. It will also have ample opportunities for cross selling as well as a warehousing facility in the East Coast.

Prior to that, the company concluded two buyouts — Advanced Mobile Group and Boston Technologies — in 2022 to boost its position in the lucrative transportation and direct-store delivery verticals.

Advanced Mobile Group offers hardware, software, integration, and wireless networking solutions across various sectors like warehousing, distribution, manufacturing, retailing and healthcare. It has a 600-strong customer base.

In December 2020, DecisionPoint acquired ExtenData to improve customer experience and broaden its expertise in manufacturing, hospitality, transportation and logistics. This improved DPSI’s regional presence across the Rocky Mountain and southwest region of the United States and expanded its professional services team.

The company recently reported fourth-quarter 2022 earnings of 10 cents per share which beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate of 1 cent and compared favorably with the year-ago figure of 4 cents.

Revenues increased 48.5% year over year to $24.5 million and topped the consensus mark by 39.2%. As of Dec 31, 2022, total backlog was $30.3 million.

For first-quarter 2023, management expects revenues to be between $20 million and $21 million. Adjusted EBITDA is projected in the range of $0.8-$1 million.

Currently, DecisionPoint carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

