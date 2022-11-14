DecisionPoint Systems Profit Advances In Q3

(RTTNews) - DecisionPoint Systems (DPSI) reported earnings for its third quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings totaled $1.1 million, or $0.15 per share. This compares with $0.6 million, or $0.08 per share, in last year's third quarter.

Excluding items, DecisionPoint Systems reported adjusted earnings of $1.2 million or $0.16 per share for the period.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 41.2% to $25.7 million from $18.2 million last year.

DecisionPoint Systems earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q3): $1.1 Mln. vs. $0.6 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $0.15 vs. $0.08 last year. -Revenue (Q3): $25.7 Mln vs. $18.2 Mln last year.

-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $90 Mln to $93 Mln

