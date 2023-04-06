DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

In the latest trading session, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed at $5.50, marking a -0.36% move from the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.36%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.01%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.91%.

Coming into today, shares of the company had lost 31.77% in the past month. In that same time, the Computer and Technology sector gained 5.72%, while the S&P 500 gained 1.24%.

Investors will be hoping for strength from DecisionPoint Systems Inc. as it approaches its next earnings release. The company is expected to report EPS of $0.06, unchanged from the prior-year quarter.

For the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $0.43 per share and revenue of $96.17 million, which would represent changes of -20.37% and -1.3%, respectively, from the prior year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc.These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.

Digging into valuation, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 12.84. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 27.47.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 68, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow DPSI in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.