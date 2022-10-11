DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Moves -0.57%: What You Should Know

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed at $7.01 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.57% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.65%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.12%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.03%.

Heading into today, shares of the company had gained 29.36% over the past month, outpacing the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 13.29% and the S&P 500's loss of 11.07% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DecisionPoint Systems Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. In that report, analysts expect DecisionPoint Systems Inc. to post earnings of $0.02 per share. This would mark a year-over-year decline of 75%. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $20.95 million, up 14.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $88.48 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +34.17%, respectively, from last year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc.These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #1 (Strong Buy).

Looking at its valuation, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 29.38. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 21.9, so we one might conclude that DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 91, putting it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.



