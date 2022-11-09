DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Stock Moves -0.14%: What You Should Know

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) closed at $7.07 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.14% move from the prior day. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 2.08% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.95%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.18%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the company had gained 1% over the past month. This has outpaced the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 0.81% and lagged the S&P 500's gain of 5.29% in that time.

Wall Street will be looking for positivity from DecisionPoint Systems Inc. as it approaches its next earnings report date. This is expected to be November 14, 2022. On that day, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is projected to report earnings of $0.02 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 75%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $20.95 million, up 14.98% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, our Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $0.24 per share and revenue of $88.48 million. These totals would mark changes of +300% and +34.17%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for DecisionPoint Systems Inc. should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is holding a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy) right now.

In terms of valuation, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 29.5. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 25.29, so we one might conclude that DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 128, which puts it in the top 50% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank includes is listed in order from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

