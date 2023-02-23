DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) Is a Trending Stock: Facts to Know Before Betting on It

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) has recently been on Zacks.com's list of the most searched stocks. Therefore, you might want to consider some of the key factors that could influence the stock's performance in the near future.

Shares of this company have returned -15.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +0.7% change. The Zacks Computer - Software industry, to which DecisionPoint Systems Inc. belongs, has gained 3.6% over this period. Now the key question is: Where could the stock be headed in the near term?

While media releases or rumors about a substantial change in a company's business prospects usually make its stock 'trending' and lead to an immediate price change, there are always some fundamental facts that eventually dominate the buy-and-hold decision-making.

Revisions to Earnings Estimates

Rather than focusing on anything else, we at Zacks prioritize evaluating the change in a company's earnings projection. This is because we believe the fair value for its stock is determined by the present value of its future stream of earnings.

We essentially look at how sell-side analysts covering the stock are revising their earnings estimates to reflect the impact of the latest business trends. And if earnings estimates go up for a company, the fair value for its stock goes up. A higher fair value than the current market price drives investors' interest in buying the stock, leading to its price moving higher. This is why empirical research shows a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and near-term stock price movements.

For the current quarter, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is expected to post earnings of $0.01 per share, indicating a change of +110% from the year-ago quarter. The Zacks Consensus Estimate remained unchanged over the last 30 days.

For the current fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $0.36 points to a change of +500% from the prior year. Over the last 30 days, this estimate has remained unchanged.

For the next fiscal year, the consensus earnings estimate of $0.43 indicates a change of +19.4% from what DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is expected to report a year ago. Over the past month, the estimate has remained unchanged.

Having a strong externally audited track record, our proprietary stock rating tool, the Zacks Rank, offers a more conclusive picture of a stock's price direction in the near term, since it effectively harnesses the power of earnings estimate revisions. Due to the size of the recent change in the consensus estimate, along with three other factors related to earnings estimates, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is rated Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

The chart below shows the evolution of the company's forward 12-month consensus EPS estimate:

12 Month EPS

Projected Revenue Growth

Even though a company's earnings growth is arguably the best indicator of its financial health, nothing much happens if it cannot raise its revenues. It's almost impossible for a company to grow its earnings without growing its revenue for long periods. Therefore, knowing a company's potential revenue growth is crucial.

For DecisionPoint Systems Inc. the consensus sales estimate for the current quarter of $17.6 million indicates a year-over-year change of +6.8%. For the current and next fiscal years, $90.54 million and $96.17 million estimates indicate +37.3% and +6.2% changes, respectively.

Last Reported Results and Surprise History

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. reported revenues of $25.71 million in the last reported quarter, representing a year-over-year change of +41.1%. EPS of $0.16 for the same period compares with $0.08 a year ago.

Compared to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $20.95 million, the reported revenues represent a surprise of +22.74%. The EPS surprise was +700%.

Over the last four quarters, DecisionPoint Systems Inc. surpassed consensus EPS estimates three times. The company topped consensus revenue estimates three times over this period.

Valuation

No investment decision can be efficient without considering a stock's valuation. Whether a stock's current price rightly reflects the intrinsic value of the underlying business and the company's growth prospects is an essential determinant of its future price performance.

While comparing the current values of a company's valuation multiples, such as price-to-earnings (P/E), price-to-sales (P/S) and price-to-cash flow (P/CF), with its own historical values helps determine whether its stock is fairly valued, overvalued, or undervalued, comparing the company relative to its peers on these parameters gives a good sense of the reasonability of the stock's price.

As part of the Zacks Style Scores system, the Zacks Value Style Score (which evaluates both traditional and unconventional valuation metrics) organizes stocks into five groups ranging from A to F (A is better than B; B is better than C; and so on), making it helpful in identifying whether a stock is overvalued, rightly valued, or temporarily undervalued.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. is graded A on this front, indicating that it is trading at a discount to its peers. Click here to see the values of some of the valuation metrics that have driven this grade.

Bottom Line

The facts discussed here and much other information on Zacks.com might help determine whether or not it's worthwhile paying attention to the market buzz about DecisionPoint Systems Inc. However, its Zacks Rank #3 does suggest that it may perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

DecisionPoint Systems Inc. (DPSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

